The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Manager and Deputy Manager posts under Advt. No: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/27. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till February 24, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 42 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for Manager (Data Scientist) and 29 for Dy. Manager (Data Scientist) posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Application fee for Unreserved/ EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 750, whereas the applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category are exempted from the fee payment.

Steps to apply for Manager, DM posts 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the Manager, Dy. Manager registration link Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Manager, Dy. Manager posts 2025.