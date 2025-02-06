The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has extended the online applications for the Agriculture Officers and Assistant Agriculture Officers in the H.E. Cadre in the Department of Agriculture. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website kpsconline.karnataka.gov.in till February 15, 2025.

This recruitment aims to hire 42 Agriculture Officers and 231 Assistant Agriculture Officers posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to fill out the application form

Visit the official website kpsconline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, go to the apply online tab Click on the application form Key in the required details Submit the application form Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.