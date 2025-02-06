AFCAT 01/2025 admit card releasing tomorrow; here’s how to download
Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website afcat.cdac.in.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) admit card tomorrow, February 7 (5.00 pm). Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website afcat.cdac.in.
The online AFCAT examination will be conducted in two shifts on February 22 and 23, 2025. A total of 336 vacancies have been notified. The registrations were invited from December 2 to 31, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2025
Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in
On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2025 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.