The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the document verification admit card of the Ayurvedic Pharmacy Officer, Class-III, (on a contract basis) in the Ayush Vibhag HP. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The document verification will be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2025, at 10.00 am in the Office of HP Public Service Commission, Nigam Vihar Shimla-171002. The recruitment drive aims to fill 41 APO posts.

“The e-call letter(s) for document verification to all provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned posts have been uploaded on their respective User IDs alongwith Instructions to the candidates for document verification. The candidates are advised to download the e-call letters and bring the same on the day of document verification,” reads the notification.

Steps to download APO DV admit card 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Download Admit Card” tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

