The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started the online application for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in till March 10, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

About CUSAT CAT

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted to seek admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category have to pay Rs 1500 as the application fee for up to two test codes. Candidates of the Kerala SC (KSC)/ Kerala ST (KST) category have to pay Rs 700 for up to two test codes. For the Additional test codes candidates of general have to pay Rs 500, and candidates of KSC/KST category have to pay Rs 250.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in On the homepage, go to the application link Key in the required details Submit the application fee and and submit the form Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the CUSAT CAT application form.