The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the Assistant Engineer Mechanical Exam 2023 final result. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 12 posts.

How to check the RPSC AE Mechanical final result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the final result link Check the final result Download the final result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the RPSC AE Mechanical final result.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the AE Mechanical exam, a qualifying interview and a document verification process.