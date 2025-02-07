The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has started the online application for the Insect Collector position. Eligible candidates can complete the application through the official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in, by March 5, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 53 posts.

Application Fee

Candidates of the General Category/Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section have to pay Rs 600 as the application fee. Candidates of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Permanent Resident of Bihar State) have to pay Rs 150. Candidates of female Candidates of Reserved/Unreserved Category (Permanent Resident of Bihar State) have to pay Rs 150 as the application fee. Candidates from outside the State, irrespective of their category whether they are Male/Female have to pay Rs 600 as the application fee.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.