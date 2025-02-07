The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the admit card for the AP Inter 2025 practical exam. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can download the hall ticket using their first year hall ticket number or Aadhar number.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.