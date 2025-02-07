The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the admit card for the Multi Tasking Staff (TCL) written examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in .

The exam will be conducted on February 23 for two hours. The paper will consist of 200 marks. There is no negative marking. The recruitment drive aims to fill 82 vacancies. Applications were invited from January 9 to 25, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MTS admit card 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the MTS 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

