The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. ( UIIC ) has released the written exam result for the Administrative Officers–Scale I Generalists and Specialists posts 2024. Eligible candidates can check the written exam result through the official website uiic.co.in . Candidates who have been shortlisted will appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 vacancies — 100 for Specialists posts and 100 for Generalists posts.

Steps to check the written exam result

Visit the official website uiic.co.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the result tab Download the final result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the written exam result.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination and interview.