AFCAT 01/2025 admit card released at afcat.cdac.in; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website afcat.cdac.in.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website afcat.cdac.in.
The online AFCAT examination will be conducted in two shifts on February 22 and 23, 2025. A total of 336 vacancies have been notified. The registrations were invited from December 2 to 31, 2024.
Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2025
- Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in
- On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2025 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
