The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has released the admit card for the for the Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector posts (Advt. No. 01/2024). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 305 posts. The selected candidates will be paid according to the pay scale 5 (Rs 29,000 to Rs 92,300).

Steps to download the BPSSC admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

