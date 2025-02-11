The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the final result for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subject of commerce for the Rest of Haryana (ROH) Cadre, Advt No. 20/2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 149 candidates.

How to check the HPSC PGT final result

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the final result link Check the final result Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the HPSC PGT commerce final result.