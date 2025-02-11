Indian Post has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in different offices of the Department of Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till March 3, 2025. The form correction window will open from March 6 to 8, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 21413 GDS posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on March 3, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Educational qualification for engagement of GDS is Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is applicable to all posts. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2023

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for GDS posts 2025.