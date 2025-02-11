The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the exam schedule of the Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. As per the notification, the exams will be conducted from February 15 to 25, 2025.

The exam city details will be mentioned in the admit card. The Board aims to fill a total of 2265 vacancies.

Steps to download Group 5 exam schedule

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the Group 5 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

