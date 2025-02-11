The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2025 or JEE Main 2025 Session 1. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

As per the notification, a total of 13,11,544 candidates enrolled for the exam, of which 12,58,136 candidates appeared. The exams were conducted from January 28 to 30, 2025. Earlier , NTA released the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 final answer key.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JEE Main 2025 result

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Main 2025 result.