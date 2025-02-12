The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the admit card for the Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The vacancies have been revised to 2265 from earlier notified 1170 vacancies. The exam will commence on February 15, 2025.

Here’s the official exam schedule.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the test admit card link Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.