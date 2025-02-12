The IDBI Bank has released the admit card for document verification (DV) and personal interview (PI) for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' 2025-26 - Generalist & Specialist. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website idbibank.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 600 posts.

How to download the IDBI interview call letter

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to the Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' : 2025-26 Click on the interview call letter link Fill all the required details Download the interview call letter Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the IDBI interview call letter.