IBPS SO: Document upload link for interview opens, check details here
Candidates can upload the document through the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the document upload window for the Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV). Eligible candidates can upload the documents through the official website ibps.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.
Steps to upload documents for Specialist Officers interview
- Visit the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in
- On the homepage, go to the recent updates section
- Click on the document upload link
- Key in the required details
- Upload the documents and save it
Direct link to upload the documents.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.