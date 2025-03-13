JKPSC District Litigation Officer interview schedule released; check details here
Candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Legal Remembrancer/District Litigation Officer in Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Department notified vide Notification No. 02-PSC (DR-P) of 2024. Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The interview will be held on March 19 and March 20, 2025. The reporting time will be from 9.30 am and 1.00 pm.
How to check the interview schedule
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the interview schedule link
Check the interview schedule
Download the interview schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the JKSSB District Litigation Officer interview schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.