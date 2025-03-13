The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Legal Remembrancer/District Litigation Officer in Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Department notified vide Notification No. 02-PSC (DR-P) of 2024. Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The interview will be held on March 19 and March 20, 2025. The reporting time will be from 9.30 am and 1.00 pm.

How to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the interview schedule link Check the interview schedule Download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

