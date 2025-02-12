The Tripura Board Of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has started the online application for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website tbjee.nic.in till February 18, 2025.

The tentative date for the examination is April 23, 2025.

Application fee

The application fees for general male candidates are Rs 550. For SC/ST male candidates, the fee is Rs 450. For all female and BPL (male and female) candidates, the fee is Rs 350.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, go to the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.