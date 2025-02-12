The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released the Excise Constable Direct and Backlog Post Recruitment Test notification 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at esb.mp.gov.in from February 15 to March 1, 2025. The last date to make corrections is March 6, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on July 5 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 248 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved categories is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS and Divyaangjan candidates (Only for the natives of Madhya Pradesh).

Steps to apply for Excise Constable posts 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Excise Constable registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference