The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha / Unani / Ayurveda) 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at mrb.tn.gov.in till March 4, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 29 vacancies, of which 26 vacancies are for Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha) post, 2 for Assistant Medical Officer (Ayurveda) post, and 1 for Assistant Medical Officer (Unani) post.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to AMO (Siddha) notification 2025.

Direct link to AMO (Ayurveda) notification 2025.

Direct link to AMO (Unani) notification 2025.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for AMO posts 2025

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AMO (Siddha/ Unani/ Ayurveda) registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AMO posts 2025.