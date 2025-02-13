The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will soon release the exam city intimation slip and admit card release date for the Librarian Grade-II (School Edu.) Exam 2024. The exam city intimation slip and admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on February 13, 2025.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on February 16 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Librarian admit card 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Librarian Grade II (SCHOOL EDU.) 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference