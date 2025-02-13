APPSC Group 2 Services Main hall tickets out; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has release the Group II Services Mains 2024 admit card. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The Main exam will be conducted on February 23, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm (Paper I) and 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm (Paper II) at 13 district centers. A total of 92250 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Group 2 Services Preliminary exam was held on February 25, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).
Steps to download Group 2 Services Main admit card
Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 2 Main admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group 2 main admit card 2025.
