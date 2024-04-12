The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the results, final answer key of the Group- II Services screening test. Eligible candidates can now download their results, final answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

A total of 92250 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam schedule for July 28, 2024. The screening test (Preliminary examination) will be held on February 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).

Direct link to the official notification.

Direct link to Group 2 final answer key.

Steps to download Group 2 results 2024

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Once live, click on the Group II Services Screening Test result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 2 results 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.