REET 2024: Admit cards releasing on February 19, check details here
Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination (REET-2024) admit card on February 19 (4.00 pm). Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The examination will be held on February 27, 2025, in two phases — the first phase will be held from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the second phase will be held from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download REET 2024 admit card
Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the REET 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.