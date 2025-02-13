The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released the indicative notification of the Group 1 Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the Group-1 Sub Group-1 & Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test 2024 at esb.mp.gov.in from March 1 to 15, 2025. The correction window will open till March 20, 2025.

The Group-1 Sub Group-1 & Group-2 Sub Group-1 exam will be held on April 25, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The registrations for Group-1 (Sub Group -3) Combined Recruitment Test 2024 will commence on February 20 and conclude on March 6, 2025. The correction window will open till March 11, 2025. The exam will be conducted on April 15, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Group-1 (Sub Group -3) Combined Recruitment Test 2024.

Group-1 Sub Group-1 & Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved categories is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS and Divyaangjan candidates (Only for the natives of Madhya Pradesh).

Steps to apply for Group 1, 2 posts

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference