The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) will soon release the admit card for the Enforcement Inspector (EI) posts in the Transport Department (17/2024). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in from February 17, 2025.

The examination will be held for 32173 candidates on February 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

List of candidates shortlisted for EI recruitment exam.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest recruitment tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference