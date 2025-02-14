The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has postponed the application deadline for the post of Fishery Officer, TFFS, Grade-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Fisheries, Govt. of Tripura. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till February 19 up to 5.30 pm. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to conclude on February 14, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 53 vacancies. The upper age limit to apply for this post is 40 years as on February 15, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will get age relaxation. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates of General categories have to pay Rs 350 as the application fee. Candidates from ST/SC/ BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped categories have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.

Steps to apply for Fishery Officer posts 2025

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on the Fishery Officer registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Fishery Officer posts 2025.