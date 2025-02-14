The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2024 under Advt. No. 4421/OSSC dated.06.11.2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by February 16, 2025. The exam was conducted on February 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 vacancies.

Steps to download CRE answer key 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the Je Steno and other posts’ answer key link Login and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to the answer key.