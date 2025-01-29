The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2024 under Advt. No.4421/OSSC. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from February 1, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025, through OMR mode. The paper will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks.

The Commission aims to fill 60 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted based on the preliminary exam, main exam, stage III computer skill test/ stenography test/ typing test, and stage IV certificate verification.

Steps to download CRE admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CRE 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference