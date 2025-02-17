Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Applications for 172 Manager posts closes soon
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website bankofmaharashtra.in.
The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) will soon close the online application form for the Officers in Scale II, III, IV, V, VI & VII. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till February 17, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 172 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates of UR / EWS / OBC categories have to pay Rs 1180 as the application fee. Candidates of SC / ST /PwBD categories have to pay Rs 118 as the application fee.
How to fill out the application form
Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in
On the homepage, go to the career section
Click on the ‘recruitment process’
Under the current opening, go to the application link
Register with your details and fill out the application form
Save the application form and take a printout
Direct link to fill out the application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.