The Bank of Maharashtra ( BOM ) will soon close the online application form for the Officers in Scale II, III, IV, V, VI & VII. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till February 17, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 172 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of UR / EWS / OBC categories have to pay Rs 1180 as the application fee. Candidates of SC / ST /PwBD categories have to pay Rs 118 as the application fee.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in On the homepage, go to the career section Click on the ‘recruitment process’ Under the current opening, go to the application link Register with your details and fill out the application form Save the application form and take a printout

Direct link to fill out the application form.