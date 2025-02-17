UKSSSC Transport Constable result out at sssc.uk.gov.in; check details here
Candidates can check the result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the result for the Transport Constable under the postcode - 398/664/50/2023. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in. The candidates who have qualified for the written test will appear for the document verification process.
The document verification process will be held on February 18, 2025.
Steps to check the result
- Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the result
- Click on result
- Check it and download the result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the result.
