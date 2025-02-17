The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the online application for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Eligible Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till February 24, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

The examination will be conducted on April 16, 17, and 18, 2025. The Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted on April 16, Mathematics and Biology on April 17, and Kannada on April 18.

How to fill out the KCET application form

Visit the official website etonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application form Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.