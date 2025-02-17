National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key of the National Institute of Fashion Technology ( NIFTEE ) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions on the official website exams.nta.ac.in up to 11.00 pm today, February 17, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per challenge is applicable.

“If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non- acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on February 9, 2025. The entrance test is being held for admissions to UG and PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025.

Steps to download NIFT answer key 2025

Visit the official website nift.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NIFT answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NIFT answer key 2025 (UG and PG Programmes).

Direct link to NIFT answer key 2025 (NIFTLEA).