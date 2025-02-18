The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination (Pre.A.P.-2023) / 03 exam. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key and raise objections through the official website, upsssc.gov.in, until February 23, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1829 posts.

Steps to check the UPSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notice board Click on the answer key notification Click on the answer key link Download the answer key Raise objection, if any

