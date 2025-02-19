The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the answer key for the Computer Operator Grade-C to Programmer Grade-2 and Computer Operator Grade-B to the post of Computer Operator Grade-C. Eligible candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website uppbpb.gov.in till February 21, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 368 posts.

Here’s the Computer Operator Grade-B to Computer Operator Grade-C notification.

Here’s the Computer Operator Grade-C to Programmer Grade-2 notification.

Steps to check the answer key

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notice tab Click on the answer key link Raise objections, if any Download the answer key

Direct link to the answer key.