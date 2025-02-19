The Union Bank of India ( UBI ) has started online applications from Indian citizens for the engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website unionbankofindia.co.in till March 15, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2691 posts. As per the official notification, the apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs 15000 per month for the engagement period of one year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of General / OBC category have to pay Rs 800, all female, SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 600 and PwBD candidates have to pay Rs 400 as the application fees.

Steps to apply for Apprenticeship

Visit the official website unionbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the careers tab Click on the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025.