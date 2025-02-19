BOB registration 2025 begins for 518 Manager and other posts till March 11, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofbaroda.in till March 11, 2025.
Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Senior Manager, Officer, Manager, and other posts under Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/02. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofbaroda.in till March 11, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 518 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, reservation, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from the General, EWS and OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates.
Steps to apply for various posts 2025
Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in
Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab
Click on the “Apply Now” tab under Recruitment of Professionals on Regular Basis for Various Departments Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/02
Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.