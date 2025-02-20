The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check their final answer key through the official website ssc.gov.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire 1701 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to check the final answer key

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the final answer key Click on the SSC JE answer key link Check the final answer key Save it and download it for future reference

Direct link to check the SSC JE final result.