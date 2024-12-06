The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the exam schedule for the tentative exam calendar for 2025-26. Interested candidates can check the exam schedule for the year 2025-26 through the official website ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the SSC CGL exam will be held in June - July 2025. The commission has also released the exam date for the CHSL, JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT), SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024, and other various exams.

Exam schedule

S.No Name of Examination Tier/Phase Date of Advertisement Closing Date Month of Exam 1. JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT) Paper-I (CBE)* 28-Feb-2025(Friday) 20-Mar-2025(Thursday) Apr-May, 2025 2. SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT) Paper-I (CBE)* 06-Mar-2025(Thursday) 26-Mar-2025(Wednesday) Apr-May, 2025 3. ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022-2024 Paper-I (CBE)* 20-Mar-2025(Thursday) 09-Apr-2025(Wednesday) Apr-May, 2025 4. Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII, 2025 CBE* 16-Apr-2025(Wednesday) 15-May-2025(Thursday) Jun-Jul, 2025 5. Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 Tier-I (CBE)* 22-Apr-2025(Tuesday) 21-May-2025(Wednesday) Jun-Jul, 2025 6. Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE)* 16-May-2025(Friday) 14-Jun-2025(Saturday) Jul-Aug, 2025 7. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 Tier-I (CBE)* 27-May-2025(Tuesday) 25-Jun-2025(Wednesday) Jul-Aug, 2025 8. Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 CBE* 26-Jun-2025(Thursday) 25-Jul-2025(Friday) Sep-Oct, 2025 9. Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 CBE* 29-Jul-2025(Tuesday) 21-Aug-2025(Thursday) Oct-Nov, 2025 10. Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE)* 05-Aug-2025(Tuesday) 28-Aug-2025(Thursday) Oct-Nov, 2025 11. Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE)* 26-Aug-2025(Tuesday) 18-Sep-2025(Thursday) Oct-Nov, 2025 12. Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 CBE* 02-Sep-2025(Tuesday) 01-Oct-2025(Wednesday) Nov-Dec, 2025 13. Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 CBE* 19-Sep-2025(Friday) 12-Oct-2025(Sunday) Nov-Dec, 2025 14. Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 CBE* 07-Oct-2025(Tuesday) 05-Nov-2025(Wednesday) Dec, 2025 - Jan, 2026 15. Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 CBE* 14-Oct-2025(Tuesday) 06-Nov-2025(Thursday) Dec, 2025 - Jan, 2026 16. Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE)* 30-Oct-2025(Thursday) 19-Nov-2025(Wednesday) Jan-Feb, 2026 17. Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 CBE* 11-Nov-2025(Tuesday) 15-Dec-2025(Monday) Mar-Apr, 2026 18. JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE)* 16-Dec-2025(Tuesday) 05-Jan-2026(Monday) Jan-Feb, 2026 19. SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE)* 23-Dec-2025(Tuesday) 12-Jan-2026(Monday) Jan-Feb, 2026 20. ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE)* 15-Jan-2026(Thursday) 04-Feb-2026(Wednesday) Mar-Apr, 2026

