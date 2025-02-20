The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the exam city slip for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 . Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the notification, the computer-based exam will be conducted on February 28 and March 3 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The exam will be held on March 3 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The exam will be held for 180 minutes. The paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English. The admit card will be issued separately.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET Dec 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 exam city slip.