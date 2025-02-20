The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) will close online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lecturer, Government Polytechnic, and Assistant Research Officer, P.W.D. (Group ‘B’) Exam 2024 today, February 20, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 526 Lecturer posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to Lecturer/ARO detailed notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category, State’s OBC, and State’s EWS category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST category candidates. A fee of Rs 22.30 is applicable to State’s PWD category.