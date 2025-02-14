The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer ( RO/ARO ) 2023 admit card for typing tests and document verification. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ukpsc.net.in .

A total of 735 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Computer Basic Knowledge Test and Typing Test, and document verification. The typing test will be conducted from February 24 to March 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 137 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RO/ARO admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ ARO admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RO/ ARO admit card 2023.