Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has released the Surveyor and Foreman (Grade II) 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on February 23 from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm (Surveyor), and 3.30 pm to 6.00 pm (Foreman). The recruitment drive aims to fill 71 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for Surveyor and 42 for Foreman (Grade II) posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Surveyor/ Foreman posts 2024

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab Click on the Surveyor and Mine Foreman (Class-II) 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.