Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the Assistant Surgeon (General) posts under Notification No.01/MRB/2024. Eligible candidates can download the list from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in .

“Any claims preferred by the candidates should reach within 10 days from the date of issue of this provisional selection list, and appeals received after 10 days will not be entertained…The Appointment and posting order will be issued by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 359, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai-6 separately,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Asst Surgeon selection list

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Surgeon selection list 2024 link The list will appear on the screen Check and download the list Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the provisional selection list.

The computer-based test was conducted on January 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2553 vacancies. The registrations were invited from April 24 to July 15, 2024.