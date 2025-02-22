The Punjab Police has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for Constable posts in the District Police Cadre and Constables in the Armed Police Cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website punjabpolice.gov.in till March 13, 2025.

The recruitment aims to fill 1746 vacancies — 1261 posts for constables in the District Police Cadre and 485 posts for Constables in the Armed Police Cadre. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of general category have to pay Rs 1200 as the application fee. Candidates of Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM have to pay Rs 500, SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only candidates have to pay Rs 700 and EWS candidates have to pay Rs 500 as the application fees.

Steps to apply for Constable posts 2025

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment — Punjab Police Recruitment-2025 tab Click on the Constable registration link Register and proceed with the applicable process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable posts 2025.