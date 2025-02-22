The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the Assistant Architect posts under Advt. No. 23/2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The document verification was conducted for 103 candidates on January 10, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 106 vacancies.

Steps to download Assistant Architect result 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Assistant Architect result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Architect result 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has commenced the BPSC 70th CCE Mains registrations at bpsc.bihar.gov.in till March 17, 2025. The main exam will be conducted from April 25 to 30 for 21581 candidates . The recruitment drive aims to fill 2035 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to 70th CCE Mains schedule.