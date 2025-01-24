The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the results of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination ( CCE ). Eligible candidates can check the results on the official website, bpsc.gov.in. The results for the finance administrative officer and other equivalent posts and the child development project officer have also been released.

According to the official notification, 3,28,990 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 21,581 cleared the exam for posts/ services under the Combined Competitive Examination, 61 for Finance Administrative Officer posts, and 144 for Child Development Project Officer posts.

How to check the BPSC Prelims result

Visit the official website bpsc.gov.in Click on the result link The result PDF will appear on the screen Download the result Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the BPSC CCE result.

Direct link to check the BPSC Finance Administrative Officer result.

Direct link to check the BPSC Child Development Project Officer result.